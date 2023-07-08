Thompson was diagnosed Saturday with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain following an MRI and is expected to be out for 2-to-3 weeks, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson injured his ankle Friday in his Las Vegas Summer League debut against Portland, finishing the night with 16 points, five assists, four rebounds, four blocks and three steals in 28 minutes. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft will end up missing the remainder of NBA Summer League play due to the injury, but he should be back to 100 percent well in advance of training camp.