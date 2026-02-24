Thompson finished Monday's 125-105 victory over the Jazz with 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes.

It's the first time in eight February games that Thompson has scored at least 20 points. The third-year guard's lack of offensive production has been due to a decline in usage rather than efficiency. He's shooting 52.7 percent from the floor on the month but has attempted just 9.3 field goals a game, down significantly from his 13.2 attempts per game on the season. In those eight February contests, Thompson is averaging 13.0 points, 7.0 boards, 4.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.