default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Thompson finished Monday's 125-105 victory over the Jazz with 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes.

It's the first time in eight February games that Thompson has scored at least 20 points. The third-year guard's lack of offensive production has been due to a decline in usage rather than efficiency. He's shooting 52.7 percent from the floor on the month but has attempted just 9.3 field goals a game, down significantly from his 13.2 attempts per game on the season. In those eight February contests, Thompson is averaging 13.0 points, 7.0 boards, 4.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

More News