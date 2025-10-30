Rockets' Amen Thompson: Posts 18-9-7-2 line in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson recorded 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and four turnovers in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 139-121 win over Toronto.
While Thompson shot it well from beyond the arc throughout the preseason, he still hasn't been able to get any of his three-point looks to fall through the first four games of the year, going 0-10 from distance. The Rockets clearly want him to keep taking those shots to help spread the floor, but there will be some growing pains. On a positive note, this was his first game of the season with multiple steals and more than four rebounds, so he's trending in the right direction.
