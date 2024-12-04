Thompson posted three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 120-111 loss to Sacramento.

This was a brutal showing for Thompson, although he was likely due for a dud in what has been a breakout campaign for the second-year forward. Through his opening 22 regular-season contests, Thompson has flashed some serious fantasy upside with averages of 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks in 26.5 minutes per contest.