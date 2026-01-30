Thompson notched nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Thursday's 104-86 win over Atlanta.

Thompson didn't really look for his shot in this one, but he did a nice job distributing the rock on offense, and he was a pest on the defensive end. The Rockets have now won six of their past eight games, and they'll look to earn their second straight victory Saturday versus the Mavericks.