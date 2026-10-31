Thompson accumulated 15 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and four steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 116-111 loss to the Mavericks.

The four steals were a season high for Thompson, while he scored at least 15 points for a sixth straight game to begin the season. So far in 2026-27, the fourth-year guard is averaging 17.7 points, 7.2 boards, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor, numbers mostly in line with his performance from last season.