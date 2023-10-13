Thompson delivered 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 21 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 120-87 preseason win over New Orleans.

Thompson thrived as a playmaker but wasn't shy on offense, either, and he certainly made the most of the 21 minutes he spent on the court. He's expected to be part of a young core that also includes names such as Jalen Green, Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun, but he's likely to open the season as the primary backup guard rather than being trusted with a starting role right away.