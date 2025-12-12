Thompson closed with 20 points (8-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 victory over the Clippers.

Thompson missed all three of his three-point attempts, but he went 8-for-9 in two-point tries to reach the 20-point mark for the fourth time over his last five outings. He did more than just score, though, as Thompson also ended just one rebound and two assists away from a triple-double. The third-year guard has been a stat-stuffing machine in 2025-26. He's averaging 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game over his last 10 appearances.