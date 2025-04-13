Thompson (rest) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

The Rockets rested their regular rotation players in the last two contests, but that won't be the case Sunday, because this is the final chance the Rockets will have to log competitive minutes until the playoffs start April 19. As such, Thompson will start and should handle his regular workload in this contest. The second-year combo forward has started in each of his 16 appearances since the All-Star break, averaging 15.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest.