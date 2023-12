The Rockets recalled Thompson (ankle) for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League on Saturday, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

Thompson lasted saw NBA action on Nov. 1 before suffering a right ankle sprain. However, the rookie guard played for the Vipers on Wednesday and appears set to make his return to the Rockets. Thompson's next chance to suit up will be Monday's matchup with San Antonio.