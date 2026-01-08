Rockets' Amen Thompson: Records double-double in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson provided 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 103-102 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Thompson logged his seventh double-double of the season and his second double-double in three games. The prolfic playmaker is on pace to have an excellent first month of 2026, averaging 21.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the first four games of the year.
