Thompson had 25 points (10-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 132-126 overtime win over the Thunder.

Thompson moved to the starting lineup on March 12 and has looked productive, showing the ability to make an impact on both ends of the court. He has three double-doubles in his last eight starts, and he should remain a reliable two-way presence for an on-the-rise Rockets team. Thompson is averaging 15.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game during Houston's ongoing 10-game winning streak.