Thompson posted 25 points (9-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 124-118 loss to the Knicks.

Thompson's breakout season continued as he racked up his third career triple-double. He's been on a heater for Houston, posting 19.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and 2.0 steals on 51.6 percent shooting over his last nine games. With Fred VanVleet (ankle) considered week-to-week, Thompson's heavy usage is likely to continue.