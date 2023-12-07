Thompson (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Thompson hasn't played for the Rockets since the beginning of November due to a Grade 2 right ankle sprain and hasn't been cleared to return to action for the parent club Friday. However, he remains on assignment with the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and he tallied 29 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks in 40 minutes while operating as a starter during an overtime loss Wednesday. Even though he'll likely need a few more days before rejoining Houston, the rookie looks ready to return imminently.