Thompson appeared to roll his left ankle during Thursday's 133-110 loss to Golden State and left the game for good with 4:44 remaining in the fourth quarter, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports. He finished with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes.

Thompson had a slight limp on his way to the locker room, but he was able to do it under his own power. Houston's playoff chances are very thin following this loss, so the Rockets could be extra cautious if Thompson isn't 100 percent. For now, the rookie can be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Heat.