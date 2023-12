Thompson (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Thompson returned from a 15-game absence due to an ankle injury Monday but will now miss a second consecutive contest due to an illness. Given his inability to stay available, the rookie has struggled to carve out a role with the new-look Rockets, who are off to a solid start this season and currently occupy the eighth seed with a 12-9 record.