Thompson registered 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, a steal and four blocks across 39 minutes in Saturday's 102-99 loss to the Suns.

Thompson has scored in double digits in all but one appearance this season, and he complements that with solid peripheral numbers. This time, he ended just two boards shy of a double-double and recorded a season-high four blocks. Even though Thompson is more known for his all-around prowess than his scoring numbers, the fact that he's averaging over 15 points per game while delivering 6.5 boards, 3.0 assists and a combined 1.8 steals-plus-blocks make him a valuable fantasy option across all formats.