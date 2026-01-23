Thompson contributed 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 42 minutes during Thursday's 128-122 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

Thompson did a nice job running the offense in this one, dishing out nine dimes before committing his first turnover, and he was also a pest on the defensive end. He's been hot through 12 games in January, flirting with top-30 value behind averages of 20.2 points, 4.8 assists, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.6 swats per contest.