Thompson finished with 20 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Saturday's 131-93 victory over Philadelphia.

Thompson scored at least 20 points for the third time in the last four games. The 23-year-old hasn't been as productive this season compared to the 2025-26 campaign. However, it's still been a quality year for Thompson, who is now averaging 16.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 32.4 minutes per outing in 19 regular-season appearances. He has also shot a career-high 33.3 percent from deep.