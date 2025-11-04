Thompson scored a season-high 27 points (11-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt,4-7 FT) and added five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during a 110-102 win over the Mavs.

Thompson was aggressive from the jump in this one, scoring eight of the Rockets' first 12 points, and this was his second game of the season with at least one steal and a block. He's been heating up over the past three, posting averages of 20.7 points on 55.8 percent shooting from the field and 66.7 percent at the stripe to go with 7.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steal per contest.