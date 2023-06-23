Thompson was selected by Houston with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Thompson possesses elite athletic ability, with a quick first step and impressive vertical leap that will make him a constant driving threat at the NBA level. He's also shown to be a capable ball handler, as well as an above-average passer and defender during his time with the City Reapers in the Overtime Elite. Thompson averaged 16.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.4 steals across 28.2 minutes per game with the City Reapers and led the team to a league championship last season. The 6-foot-6, 214-pound wing will have a good chance to slide right into the starting lineup for the 2023-24 season at the small forward position as the newest addition to the Rockets' young core of Jalen Green, Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun.