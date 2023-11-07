Thompson (ankle) was spotted Tuesday without a boot on his injured right ankle, Coty M. Davis of SI.com reports.

The extent of Thompson's rehab progress remains unclear, but this can be viewed as a positive step. The rookie suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain last week and was given a 2-to-4-week return timeline. The team should provide further updates soon, but fantasy managers can likely leave Thompson on the bench for Week 3.