Thompson notched 13 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and three blocks across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 132-129 loss to Indiana.

Thompson has made just two starts this season and has posted double-doubles in both contests, showing his ability to impact the game on both ends of the court regardless of his role. It remains to be seen if Fred VanVleet (thigh) will recover in time to face the Raptors on Friday, but if he doesn't, then Thompson would be in line for another start -- and possibly another stat-filling performance.