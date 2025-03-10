Thompson will be out 10 to 14 days due to a left ankle sprain, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Thompson, who sustained the left ankle injury during Saturday's game against the Pelicans, underwent an MRI that revealed a sprain and no structural damage to the ankle. The second-year pro is expected to miss approximately the next two weeks. Cam Whitmore figures to see an expanded role while Thompson is sidelined.
More News
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Will undergo MRI on Sunday•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Exits early in blowout win•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Double-double in New Orleans•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Omitted from injury report•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Won't play Monday•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Dealing with shoulder soreness•