Thompson won't start Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Thompson tallied 13 points, eight rebounds and eight combined steals-plus-blocks during a spot start Monday. However, the guard will shift back to the second unit now that Fred VanVleet is healthy. Thompson is averaging 10 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 24.1 minutes over 10 appearances off the bench.
More News
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Productive in spot start•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Will start at PG Monday•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Nears double-double in win•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Posts first double-double•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Limited again in victory•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Retreats to bench vs. New Orleans•