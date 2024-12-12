Thompson will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Lachard Binkley of TheDreamShake.com reports.

Thompson made a spot start Sunday with Fred VanVleet sidelined, but he'll rejoin the reserves with VanVleet healthy Wednesday. Thompson is averaging 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 26.2 minutes per game off the bench.