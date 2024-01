Thompson won't start Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As expected, Thompson will rejoin the reserves with Fred VanVleet back in action following a one-game absence. Even with VanVleet healthy, expect Thompson to handle a significant workload off the bench considering the Rockets are down Jabari Smith (ankle), Tari Eason (lower leg) and Jae'Sean Tate (wrist)