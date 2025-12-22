Thompson amassed 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 45 minutes during Sunday's 125-124 overtime loss to the Kings.

Thompson was very close to triple-double territory in the loss, falling a rebound and two assists short of the milestone. Thompson has had perfect attendance this season, and although he's averaging only 17.5 points per game, he's been a very consistent multi-category producer with uncapped upside when the game is flowing in his direction.