Rockets' Amen Thompson: Sniffs triple-double in OT loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson amassed 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 45 minutes during Sunday's 125-124 overtime loss to the Kings.
Thompson was very close to triple-double territory in the loss, falling a rebound and two assists short of the milestone. Thompson has had perfect attendance this season, and although he's averaging only 17.5 points per game, he's been a very consistent multi-category producer with uncapped upside when the game is flowing in his direction.
More News
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Notches 23 points•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Big workload in OT loss Monday•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Reaches 20-point mark again•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Season-high 31 points•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Double-doubles with seven dimes•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Reaches 20-point threshold•