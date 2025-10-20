Thompson (rest) will start at point guard for Tuesday's Opening Night matchup against the Thunder, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

After resting in Thursday's preseason finale, Thompson will be back with the starters to open the regular season. Reed Sheppard will come off the bench with the Rockets utilizing a jumbo lineup, but coach Ime Udoka has previously said that his lineups could be fluid based on matchups. Either way, it's clear Thompson is going to have a massive role on both ends of the floor.