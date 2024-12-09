Thompson will enter the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Fred VanVleet (knee) sidelined, Thompson will make his second start of the year Sunday. In his last five outings, the 21-year-old has averaged 12.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks across 30.0 minutes per game off the bench.
More News
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Solid from bench in defeat•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Posts a dud in loss•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Fills stat sheet efficiently•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Strong two-way effort•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Fills stat sheet Friday•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Battles foul trouble in win•