Thompson totaled 23 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 42 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 victory over the Bulls.

Thompson saw another massive workload for Houston and continues to churn out elite fantasy numbers. As the halfway point of the season approaches, Thompson is currently on pace to return fourth-round value in nine-category formats with 18.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.5 blocks and 0.4 three-pointers.