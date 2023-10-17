Thompson tallied 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), an assist, two steals and a block across 21 minutes off the bench in Monday's 99-89 preseason win over the Spurs.
Thompson was solid on both ends of the court and finished the game as one of Houston's highest-scoring players despite coming off the bench. The rookie profiles to start the season as a bench option, but he could grab a starting role as the 2023-24 campaign progresses.
