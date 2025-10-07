Thompson finished with 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and four turnovers across 26 minutes of Monday's 122-113 preseason win over Atlanta.

With Kevin Durant resting, Houston's offense flowed through Thompson and Alperen Sengun on Monday. Thompson has generated a ton of buzz over the offseason, and he even hit a three-pointer which is something he focused on during the summer. With increased ball-handling expected in the absence of Fred VanVleet (knee), Thompson finds his ADP rising rapidly in fantasy drafts.