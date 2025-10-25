Thompson finished Friday's 115-111 loss to the Pistons with 10 points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-10 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two turnovers across 30, foul-plagued minutes.

It's been a slow start to the season for Thompson, who dealt with cramping issues in the opener and then foul trouble in this one. He also got clocked in the face by Jalen Duren, which may have put him off-kilter. That said, he'll draw an ideal matchup against the Nets on Monday, so maybe he'll be able to really step into gear during Week 2.