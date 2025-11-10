Thompson closed Sunday's 122-115 victory over the Bucks with 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 37 minutes.

Thompson has been involved heavily on both ends of the floor, which has been great for fantasy managers as he continues his resurgent season as the team's lead point guard. In nine games so far, Thompson is averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.