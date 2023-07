Thompson suffered an apparent left ankle injury during Friday's Summer League game against Portland and did not return.

Thompson landed awkwardly and immediately grabbed at his left ankle. He had a heavy limp on his way back to the locker room, putting his status for Houston's next game on July 9 in jeopardy. The good news is that he was very impressive in his 28 minutes of action, scoring 16 points with five assists, four rebounds, three steals, four blocks and one three-pointer.