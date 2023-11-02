Thompson suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain during Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Thompson endured a Grade 2 ankle sprain on his other ankle in Summer League that resulted in a 2-to-4-week recovery period. While it's unclear if Thompson will be under a similar timeline for Wednesday's injury, it's likely he's headed toward a multi-game absence. If that's the case, expect Aaron Holiday to take over backup point guard duties until Thompson returns. Keep an eye out in the coming days for a status update.