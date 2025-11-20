Thompson produced 12 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, six assists and five steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 victory over the Cavaliers.

Thompson fell one rebound shy of a second straight double-double while also leading the Rockets with five steals, a new season best. The 22-year-old has enjoyed a solid start to the 2025-26 season, scoring in double figures in all 13 games while contributing in nearly every category most nights.