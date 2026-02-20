Thompson notched nine points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 105-101 victory over the Hornets.

Thompson had a below-average night offensively, but he made up for it with his effort on the opposite end. He recorded four steals for the second time in his last nine games and registered a block for the third time in his last four appearances. Thompson is averaging 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over his last five games.