Thompson accumulated 18 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, eight assists, one block and three steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 135-112 victory over the Wizards.

Thompson had a very efficient performance running the offense for the Rockets, as he missed only three shots from the floor while tying his season-best output in assists. Thompson has scored at least 14 points in each of his six games in November, averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game in that span.