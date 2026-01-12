Thompson finished Sunday's 111-98 loss to the Kings with 31 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 13 rebounds and six assists over 41 minutes.

Thompson did commit five turnovers during Sunday's loss, but it was otherwise a strong game from the third-year pro, who set a season high with nine made free throws en route to his second 30-plus-point performance of the 2025-26 campaign. He also logged his eighth double-double of the season, three of which have come over his last five outings. In the Rockets' six games since Jan. 1, Thompson has averaged 23.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals over 37.8 minutes per game while connecting on 54.8 percent of his field-goal attempts.