Rockets' Amen Thompson: Top scorer in Christmas Day win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson notched 26 points (12-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-96 win over the Lakers.
Thompson led all scorers in the Rockets' Christmas Day win, knocking down at least 12 field goals for the third time this season. The 22-year-old has taken a noticeable step forward offensively in his third campaign, pairing increased scoring with his versatile skill set while averaging 18.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals over his previous six games entering Thursday. Though a reliable three-point shot still hasn't developed, Thompson has emerged as a physical all-around threat.
