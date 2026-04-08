Thompson registered 22 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 119-105 win over the Suns.

Thompson was just two assists shy of a triple-double in the win. The third-year pro had trouble defending Devin Booker and former teammate Jalen Green, but the Suns also had trouble defending Thompson, who enjoyed an accurate shooting night and an excellent result in secondary categories. Although Thompson's scoring totals have been up and down, he's shown to be very adept at racking up ancillary numbers, averaging 8.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.