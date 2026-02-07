Rockets' Amen Thompson: Under the weather
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder due to an illness.
Thompson's late addition to the injury report doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Saturday, but his official status will be known closer to the 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff. If the third-year pro is unable to go, then Reed Sheppard, Aaron Holiday, JD Davison and Josh Okogie would be the candidates to enter the Rockets' starting lineup.
