Thompson will be rested Friday against the Lakers.
Thompson was initially cleared to play in this contest, but the Rockets will change course and sit him out for a second straight game. With the No. 2 seed locked up, the Rockets are resting multiple key players, leaving the team extremely shorthanded for Friday.
