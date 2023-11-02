Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said after Wednesday's 128-119 win over the Hornets that Thompson suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain during the contest, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Thompson sustained a Grade 2 left ankle sprain in the Las Vegas Summer League that resulted in a 2-to-4-week recovery period, so he's likely facing a similar timeline this time around while tending to an injury to his other ankle. The injury is a tough break for the rookie No. 4 overall pick, who had averaged 16.8 minutes per game through his first four NBA outings while struggling to carve out playing time in a deep backcourt. Though the ability Thompson showed in the preseason to rack up rebounds, assists and steals would make him an enticing fantasy option if he could consistently receive 25-plus minutes, the ankle injury will delay any opportunity he might have to seize hold of a such a role. The 20-year-old profiles as more of a luxury stash in most 12- or 14-team redraft leagues at this time.