Thompson (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Thompson will be sidelined Wednesday for rest purposes, as the Rockets start to focus on keeping their best players healthy for the NBA playoffs. Houston will likely lean on Tari Eason and Cam Whitmore to shoulder the load in Los Angeles.
