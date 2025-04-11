Now Playing

Thompson (rest) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Lakers.

After missing Wednesday's loss to the Clippers for rest purposes, Thompson will be available Friday. The defensive-minded guard is having a strong second season with Houston, averaging 14.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, shooting 55.5 percent from the field.

