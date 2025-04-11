Thompson (rest) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Lakers.

After missing Wednesday's loss to the Clippers for rest purposes, Thompson will be available Friday. The defensive-minded guard is having a strong second season with Houston, averaging 14.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, shooting 55.5 percent from the field.