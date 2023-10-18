Thompson will start Wednesday's preseason contest against the Spurs, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

With Fred VanVleet (rest), Dillon Brooks (rest) and Jalen Green (toe) out, Thompson and Cam Whitmore will start in Houston's backcourt. The rookies have impressed thus far and will certainly get an extended look versus San Antonio, but they'll likely return to bench roles for Friday's preseason finale versus Miami, which is expected to be a dress rehearsal for the regular season.