Thompson (ankle) will undergo an MRI on Sunday after exiting Saturday's win over the Pelicans in the fourth quarter, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Thompson exited Saturday's blowout win over New Orleans after landing on Karlo Matkovic's foot in the fourth quarter, and a more precise timeline of recovery, as well as the potential time he'll be sidelined, will be known after the MRI. According to Iko, Thompson was seen in a walking boot and crutches exiting the arena after Saturday's win, where he posted 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists and a block across 33 minutes. Based on this latest update, his chances of playing Monday against the Magic should be slim to none.